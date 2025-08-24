Israel Struck Civilian & Military targets in Yemen

Yemen is Next📝

about Israeli strikes on the Houthis

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) struck civilian and military targets in Yemen. Among the declared targets were the presidential palace of Houthi leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, as well as fuel depots and power plants in southwest Sana'a. Israeli sources claim that a meeting of high-level Houthi leaders was taking place in the capital during the attack.

📌Such strikes are unlikely to stop the missile and drone attacks by the "Ansar Allah" movement. The organization has long built a distributed and decentralized command and supply system, which allows it to maintain combat capability even after losing infrastructure.

However, if the reported losses among the leadership are confirmed, the consequences could be much more serious. For the Houthis, a blow to the top will be a noticeable weakening - it is extremely difficult to quickly restore command elements of this level. Nevertheless, the IDF has already attempted to eliminate the leaders of "Ansar Allah" before, but these attempts did not lead to results.

Adding:

The U.S. occupation forces will withdraw from Taji Base, north of Baghdad, before the end of September, according to Iraqi military sources.

Taji has long been a key hub for U.S. operations and training missions in Iraq.