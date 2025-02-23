Why Young Men Don't Talk to Girls!

Friday Night Live 21 February 2025





In this episode, we explore the current economic landscape, focusing on Bitcoin's market fluctuations and the impact of recent events like the Bybit hack. I discuss the influence of large players on market stability and reflect on societal issues such as government responses to potential pandemics.





We delve into personal responsibility within relationships, examining how past traumas affect current interactions, and offer insights on improving dating dynamics through kindness and authenticity. Lastly, I analyze the effects of unstable authority figures on young men and the evolving gender roles in today's society, inviting listeners to reflect on their personal agency amidst these complexities.





