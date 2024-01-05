Quadcopter strikes expand Russian control of Kleshcheevka

On southern flank of Artemovsk #bakhmut, Russian Armed Forces managed to expand the control zone west and north of Kleshcheevka to positions near Kurdyumovka after quadcopter attacks continued to engage in heavy fighting. Russian scouts and UAV operators discovered and eliminated groups of Ukrainian personnel with targeted strikes. Meanwhile round-the-clock air defense units control the Artemovsk airspace amid Ukrainian decline.
