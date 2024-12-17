BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
BGMCTV Messianic Lesson E278 Parash 009 B’resheet 37_1-40_23 VaYeshev
BGMCTV E278 Parash 009 B’resheet 37:1-40:23 VaYeshev


Brit HaDasha Mark 4-6


Gen 37:27 Come, let's sell him to the Yishma`elim, instead of putting him to death with our own hands. After all, he is our brother, our own flesh." His brothers paid attention to him. Gen 37:28 So when the Midyanim, merchants, passed by, they drew and lifted Yosef up out of the cistern and sold him for half a pound of silver shekels to the Yishma`elim, who took Yosef on to Egypt.


Jealousy and hatred are two of the most powerful emotions we have. When they overtake your mind that can truly ruin your life…and sadly many other lives.


This is what we will discuss in this Parash (Torah Portion) teaching. How could it get to this level to desire to murder your own brother? How could the love from a father for his son make other jealous? Let us ask the Palestinians.


Keywords
north carolinayeshuamessianichebrew rootsnclexingtonbgmcjewish christianmessianic cong
