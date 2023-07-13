BRICS Not a Big Deal/Consolidation of Wealth Will Continue/ Pandemic Likely To Occur Around Election

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Talks on the BRICS explaining that it’s not as big of a Concern as many say. OPEC still pricing in the dollar as over 70% of the world still using the dollar in global trade proving it still is the global currency. The strongest possible event would be another pandemic as to further consolidate.