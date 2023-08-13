Wilkerson Prophecy: Germany Falling 1st!

Many times over the years we've discussed Rev. David Wilkerson's Prophecy from his 1973 "The Vision" book and videos. He declared Germany would fall first, then Japan, and then America. This is a 2023 update.

Wilkerson is loathed by many false profits. This prophecy is moving forward slowly. Germany is falling faster due to silly politicians and failed policies. Let's analyze Wilkerson's Prophecy in light of 2023 changes, okay?

