Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark tells that Mobiles will be built inside Bodies by 2030 - Cyborgs IoB 😳💥😱
🔺️ BioDigitaI Convergence
🔺️ Fourth lndustrial Revolution
🔺️ Great Reset
🔺️ Synthetic Biology
🔺️ Human Augmentation
🔺️ Transhumanism
🔺️ Human 2.0
🔺️ Society 5.0
🔺️ Smart-Cities
🔺️ Metaverse
🔺️ Digital Twin
🔺️ Sentient WorId Simulation
🔺️ Hive-Mind
🔺️ 5G, 6G, 7G
🔺️ AI
🔺️ loBNT lnternet of Bio NAN0 Things
🔺️ loB lnternet of Bodies
🔺️ loW lnternet of Waters
🔺️ IoT Internet of Trees
🔺️ IoS Internet of Space
🔺️ loE lnternet of Everything
