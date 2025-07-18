BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
TOTAL THOT CLICKBAIT FRIDAY 🫥 [PLUS NEWS ITEMS OF THE DAY]
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
121 views • 2 months ago

The news items of the day:


Karmelo Anthony’s Father Speaks Out As Family Asks For Another $1-Million In Donations For Legal Fees Ahead Of Murder Trial

Karmelo Anthony’s murder case draws scrutiny as his family cites financial hardship despite raising over $500K in donations.

https://www.totalprosports.com/ncaa/karmelo-anthony-father-speaks-out-more-donations-legal-fees/


Pentagon will start using Musk’s Grok

The partnership comes as the relationship between Trump and Musk continues to deteriorate.

https://www.politico.com/news/2025/07/14/defense-department-grok-musk-00451845


Musk launches AI girlfriend available to 12-year-olds

xAI’s ‘crazy in love’ chatbot Ani designed to engage in sexual conversations with users

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/business/2025/07/16/ai-girlfriend-musk-app-12-year-olds/


Why I am Teaching My Kids to Use AI - A Teacher's Perspective

Why and how an educator with 20+ years of experience is teaching her four kids to use AI. Practical tips and insights for educators and parents.

https://www.novakeducation.com/blog/why-i-am-teaching-my-kids-to-use-ai-a-teachers-perspective


DataVolt and NEOM to develop region’s first net-zero AI factory

NEOM and DataVolt signed a landmark agreement, marking a significant step toward realizing the Kingdom’s vision for a sustainable, data-driven economy.

https://www.neom.com/en-us/newsroom/datavolt-signs-agreement-with-neom


The Church of Laodicea in the Bible and Archaeology

Why does the author of the Book of Revelation call the church of Laodicea “lukewarm”?

https://www.biblicalarchaeology.org/daily/biblical-sites-places/biblical-archaeology-sites/church-of-laodicea-in-the-bible-and-archaeology


30 million Americans at risk as monster storm shifts path in new model

Meteorologists have warned that a surge in tropical moisture could set off dangerous flash floods all the way from the Gulf Coast to the Ohio Valley, impacting residents in parts of 11 states.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-14916129/monster-tropical-storm-new-spaghetti-models.html


Should pulpits remain silent on politics?

Should churches avoid talking about political issues

https://www.christianpost.com/voices/should-pulpits-remain-silent-on-politics.html


Space Is a Liquid Not a Vacuum Documentary You Decide

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6wCSE4hEuCQ


Trilateralism: The Trilateral Commission and Elite Planning for World Management: Sklar, Holly: 9780896081031: Amazon.com: Books

Trilateralism: The Trilateral Commission and Elite Planning for World Management [Sklar, Holly] on Amazon.com. *FREE* shipping on qualifying offers. Trilateralism: The Trilateral Commission and Elite Planning…

https://www.amazon.com/Trilateralism-Trilateral-Commission-Planning-Management/dp/0896081036


Netyanahu announced that Israel is going to occupy Southern Syria:

https://x.com/Megatron_ron/status/1945878988431249424


Zohran Mamdani says he'd be in favor of the "abolition of private property":

https://x.com/EndWokeness/status/1945845567336153388


Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/a0o4ok

multi pronged offensivetotal thot clickbait fridaynews items of the day
