Biblical End Times for Dummies

With Charles Ford, retired risk manager and author

[email protected]

Slides: http://your-mp.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/02/End-Times-For-Dummies.pdf





Armageddon alarmists have had their chances over the past couple of decades: 1970s Stagflation, the 2000 Y2K, the 2001 9/11 Terrorism, the 2007 Great Recession, the 2012 ending of the Mayan Calendar, and the Covid Pandemic, itself. Most think the prophets are crying wolf. Or are they?

Shouldn’t we take a serious look at this terminal contingency, just in case it’s actually possible? And doesn’t the Bible, on which many Americans were raised, have the instructions on how to get right with God to survive the inevitable tribulation?

Mr. Ford presented before, talking about his book of haikus on the corporate abuse of workers - something poetic in terms of the rise of America’s middle class against the globalists who are still trying to put their finishing touches on their taking down of America.

Charles often has pithy or biting phrases when responding to many of Freedom Hub’s presenters. This week he colors a context that may send each of us back to The Book – before it’s too late.