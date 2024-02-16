© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
President Joe Biden’s annual doctor’s physical is coming up soon, but it won’t include a cognitive test😳
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Monday that Joe Biden’s doctor believes the 81-year-old proves his cognitive ability “every day [in] how he operates and how he thinks,” making a mental acuity test unnecessary"🤡
The second video shows how "unnecessary" the cognitive test is in this case
Video clips sourced @R&U Videos