Former Israeli MK Moshe Feiglin: "Every child, every baby in Gaza is an enemy......."

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Israel’s Channel 14:
"Every child, every baby in Gaza is an enemy. The enemy is not Hamas...we need to conquer Gaza and colonise it and not leave a single Gazan child there. There is no other victory."
-Former Israeli MK Moshe Feiglin
Source @Retards Of TikTok
-----------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net