For the first time two 5th Generation stealth fighters, Russian Su-57 and the US F-35, are at one air show at Asian largest Aerospace and Defense Exhibition in Bangalore, India. RT correspondents were the first to capture close-up images of Su-57 fighter jets at Aero India 2025, held at the Indian Air Force’s Yelahanka Airbase on February 10-14. And here the show begins, with the aircraft dancing in the air, displaying stunning moves and patterns. Su-57 and F-35, both beautiful and deadly, are a historic showdown between stealth fighters, showcasing their strengths in this technological encounter, which marks Su-57 first appearance in India. Both will take off and fly in the same frame, but one of them seems to have the upper hand!

Sukhoi latest fighter jet, Su-57E is looks amazing, taking off at Yelahanka Airbase in the history of pure military aviation, a show of strength challenging the Western stealth monsters. Experts say that the Russian 5th Generation ghost has superior capabilities even to the French Dassault Rafale and the American F-35. Su-57, designed to destroy all types of air, ground and surface targets, flies high with the ability to develop supersonic speed, has weapons inside the fuselage, stealth technology, and a set of the latest equipment in the cabin. This explains what makes the Russian fighter jet so agile and capable of performing advanced maneuvers with ease. The aircraft, which is likely accompanied by Serghei Bogdan as a pilot, has perfect characteristics that were verified and confirmed during test flights and in real hostilities.

10 minutes have passed, now F-35 Lightning II which according to America is the world's best stealth fighter, flew for the first time in the same sky at the 15th edition of Bangalore Air Show. F-35 Lightning II is a single-engine attack fighter developed by Lockheed Martin, designed to be a stealthy multirole fighter, with ground attack, air superiority and electronic warfare capabilities. The aircraft also flew to demonstrate its capabilities, but it seems less maneuverable as seen in the video. And at the last moment, the Americans refused to fly. Media reported that the number of spectators around the Russian aircraft was growing at the outdoor exhibition, where the hunter was visited by delegations from various foreign countries.

