CHP Talks: Helen Ward—Kids First Canada!

November 14, 2024: My guest this week is Helen Ward, President of the Kids First Parent Association of Canada. Helen shares with us the importance of the child-parent attachment that is strengthened when childcare is received at home, from one or both parents or another parent-figure. She also explains the high cost—both social and financial—of passing on those parental responsibilities and learning opportunities to paid childcare professionals, especially when that childcare is paid for by taxpayers and directed by government agencies. We discuss other models of providing needed child services through funding parental choice.





