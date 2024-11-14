BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
CHP Talks: Helen Ward—Kids First Canada!
CHP Canada
CHP Canada
108 followers
40 views • 6 months ago

November 14, 2024: My guest this week is Helen Ward, President of the Kids First Parent Association of Canada. Helen shares with us the importance of the child-parent attachment that is strengthened when childcare is received at home, from one or both parents or another parent-figure. She also explains the high cost—both social and financial—of passing on those parental responsibilities and learning opportunities to paid childcare professionals, especially when that childcare is paid for by taxpayers and directed by government agencies. We discuss other models of providing needed child services through funding parental choice.


Learn more about Helen and Kids First Canada at:

https://kidsfirstcanada.org


Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada


CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201

buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824


Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate


GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada

MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada

X: https://x.com/CHPCanada

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/

Keywords
childrenkidsparentschp canadarod taylorpartyschool choicecdnpolichildcarechpcanadachp talkschristian heritagebcpolihelen wardkids firstkids first parent association
Related videos
