EPOCH TV | States Join Forces to Sue Biden Admin Over Border; Target Gets Downgraded

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
EPOCH TV | Cross Roads with Joshua Philipp:
States Join Forces to Sue Biden Admin Over Border; Target Gets Downgraded
Attorney Generals in 18 states are joining together in a lawsuit against the Biden administration over the border crisis. This takes place as even many Democrat majority states, including California and New York, say they’re reaching a breaking point from mass illegal immigration.
Meanwhile, the conservative protests against woke companies is taking its toll. The value of Target has now been downgraded. This could signal that the boycotts have cut into the incentives from ESG investment firms.
In this live Q&A with Crossroads host Joshua Philipp, we’ll discuss these stories and others, and answer questions from the audience.
🔵 Watch the full episode 👉https://ept.ms/18StateLawsuit_YT