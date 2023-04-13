Trump Sues Former Lawyer Michael Cohen For $500 Million

Former President Donald Trump’s legal team has filed a federal lawsuit against @realDonaldTrump’s former lawyer #MichaelCohen.

The team alleges that Cohen breached his attorney-client relationship by spreading falsehoods about the former president.

Trump is alleging a breach of attorney-client relationship and unjust enrichment in his lawsuit, according to Fox News.

“Such continuous and escalating improper conduct by [Cohen] has reached a proverbial crescendo and has left [Trump] with no alternative but to seek legal redress through this action,” the lawsuit states, adding that Trump has “suffered vast reputational harm as a direct result of [Cohen’s] breaches.” – lawsuit said according to Fox.

According to Fox News, the lawsuit has nothing to do with Manhattan DA Bragg’s case.