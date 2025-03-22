In Chasov Yar, a group of Russian soldiers have been holding their positions for a long time, but have now managed to liberate the area, which was besieged by Ukrainian troops. The Russian military channel released important footage on March 21, 2025, showing several streets in the Shevchenko microdistrict, liberated during the assault by soldiers of the 98th Airborne Division, and consolidating their forces there. The Russian military reported that several Russian soldiers held their positions in the encircled area near Chasov Yar for 45 days from January 30 to mid-March, but Ukraine did not know that only five Russian soldiers there, holding their positions in a building, resisted them while being surrounded. They received supplies only via drones, endured hunger and thirst — but never surrendered. Now, Ukraine is leaving there, after Russian soldiers took control of it!

The tactical group worked systematically, defending while attacking, holding back Ukrainian advances by destroying them, as shown in the footage released by the Russian military channel on March 20. Scouts from the 215th Separate Regiment of the 98th Airborne Division, found a Ukrainian pickup truck moving with its crew, carrying supplies to the Chasov Yar front. The pickup truck, judging by the large amount of electronic warfare equipment installed on the roof of the vehicle, was carrying valuables. However, the kamikaze FPV drone with optical guidance, engaged the vehicle in a high-speed race, spectacularly blowing it up and burning it up. Kiev officials continue to suffer losses and are hampered by developments in the proxy war of Western countries, which has systematically turned Ukraine into an unwinnable battlefield. In the near future, NATO-Kiev group that controls the city center of Chasov Yar, is believed to find itself in a powerful operational encirclement of Russian forces.

