YOUR DIGITAL ID IS HERE! - Billions Go Towards Your Digital ID As Depopulation Agenda Underway!

Josh Sigurdson talks with Mark Gonzales about the launch of the digital ID systems in the European Union as well as in the United States as 1.3 billion Euros are put into the new digital ID launch in the EU.





As facial recognition for payments are integrated with the new US digital ID, few are actually talking about it despite the massive implications. However, in the EU, many are speaking on the matter as privacy is thrown out the window with the digital ID wallet being unveiled for 2025 - 2027 weeks after the EU announced the launch of the CBDC digital Euro by October at the latest.





At the same time, as technocracy expands, the 15 Minute City agenda carries on with further surveillance networks being constructed. C40 Cities following the blueprint of the World Economic Forum's 15 Minute City agenda are full steam ahead. The plan is to essentially force green spaces by eliminating 30-40% of city surface area. Where will people live in places like LA and New York? What about London?





This is happening simultaneously with the takeover of major shipping canals worldwide including Panama Canal where we see China and Blackrock in a fake face off as both bring forward a technocratic agenda.





Meanwhile, 63 central banks have implemented Basel III which means bail in regimes are enforced, effectively meaning your money can be stolen from your bank account at any moment and with the FDIC bankrupt, your money is truly in danger.





None of this is a coincidence. It's happening at the same time as the CBDC system, digital ID rollout, destruction of the supply chain and war for a reason.





Prepare yourselves!





