EP 93 - YESHUA IN THE MIDST OF THE PASSOVER - Saturday April 12, 2025

In this episode Dr. John talks about the Biblical implications of the teachings of the Old Testament Passover comparing the teachings of the New Testament Passover. He goes through scripture of Exodus 12: 1-14; John 1:29; Luke 19:29-40; John 12:9-19;, Luke 23:13-15; 1Peter 1:17-19; Exodus 13:1-2; Mark 15: 25,31-38;, Matthew 27:33-56; Luke 23: 33-39; John 19: 16-37; Exodus 12: 43-51; John 19: 31-36; Romans 8:29; Mark 15:36; Exodus 12:22; Colossians 1: 13-14; Romans 8: 1-2; Matthew 4:4; 1Corintthians 11:24; John 6:53; Hebrews 13:11-12; Isaiah 53:5; 1 Peter 2:24; Zechariah 12:10; John 19:34; John 6:51-58; John 3:16





Zoom Link for Monday and Thursday Bible Study at 6:45pm EST.





Zoom Meeting invitation - Z4Z -Dr John Truth and Scripture Teaching on Monday and Thursday nights at 6:45pm EST





Click https://us06web.zoom.us/j/7522902918?pwd=NDc1ZmtWRVp1bzJUUi9qT1pybmM1dz09&omn=83396162675 to start or join a scheduled Zoom meeting





If you have any questions please put them in the comments below or send your email to the email below:





Contact email: [email protected]





If you would like to donate. Please use this link:





https://www.buymeacoffee.com/BiblicalUFO





You can find "UNDERSTANDING SCRIPTURE AT FACE VALUE" AND "TEACHING ON END TIMES THEOLOGY" at Brighteon.com - Christian Connection; Bitchute.com - DrPastorJohn; and Rumble.com - Christian Connection Ministries

1. Face Value: https://www.brighteon.com/4337a48c-5b7e-4063-8824-cee734ce6d84





2. End Times: https://www.brighteon.com/eb600e50-e39e-412a-8818-1847cc0c1e8b





Dr. John Montalvo, Jr. has been a true hero fighting against medical tyranny and unlawful mandates. He has been speaking publicly about the dangers of vaccines and warning about the fraud of Covid-19 since the beginning. He got fired from his teaching position because he stood up for not taking the vaccines or masking up. Now a true hero needs our help! He broke his back in a severe fall and needs to raise money for his medical treatment. If you are able would you please support him in his time of need.





https://givesendgo.com/G9QZF?utm_source=sharelink&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=G9QZF