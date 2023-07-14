ICYMI Autopsy Study Confirms 74% Deaths Due to COVID Injections

Maria Zeee highlights the issues raised in recent ground-breaking study on deaths attributable to the vaxx but covered up to hide the terrible damage done to recipients. She also raises the issue of who would seek to hide the study's findings (as if we don't know)

A Lancet review of 325 autopsies after Covid vaccination found that 74% of the deaths were caused by the vaccine – but the study was removed within 24 hours.

The paper, a pre-print that was awaiting peer-review, is written by leading cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough, Yale epidemiologist Dr. Harvey Risch and their colleagues at the Wellness Company, as well as top pathologist Dr. Roger Hodkinson and others, and was published online on Wednesday on the pre-print site of the prestigious medical journal.

However, less than 24 hours later, the study was removed and a note appeared stating: “This preprint has been removed by Preprints with the Lancet because the study’s conclusions are not supported by the study methodology.” While the study had not undergone any part of the peer-review process, the note implies it fell foul of “screening criteria”.

