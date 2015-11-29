[Nov 29, 2015] Comparing the circuit and speed of the sun in January and June on the Flat Earth model (1.1K views on YouTube) [cptmang]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Stellarium is a free software you can download on-line. It is a heliocentric, globe-based program. However, by setting the location view to essentially be at the center of the South Pole, and using the Stereographic view mode (with all of the stars and planets turned off), I was able to get a view of the sun and moon orbiting the Earth. From that particular view however, the orbit was counter-clockwise, so all I did was flip it to be a clockwise rotation and then I laid it over the Flat Earth model with a screen filter. This was the end result. What amazed me though was how it literally shows the sun speeding up and slowing down, depending on how tight or wide the circuit was. I didn't do that. Stellarium did. This shows how the time of day remains consistent, whether in January or in June.

