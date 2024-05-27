HERE WE GO! New COVID variant is being pushed by governments as a reason to get VAXXED

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A new strain of Covid is called the FLiRT variant. It feels like they’re messing with us with that nomenclature. Is it more contagious? No. Is it more dangerous? They don't think so. Do they still want you to get a vaccine? Yes. Do they have data to show that this is an efficacious thing to do? No.