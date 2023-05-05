BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
NIGHT SHADOWS 05042023 -- There is nothing wrong with humanity -- all we need is to have an avatar to come to "teach us" peace and love
NIGHT SHADOWS
NIGHT SHADOWS
220 followers
101 views • 05/05/2023

Wars and rumors of war are flying thick and heavy, with bad vibes coming from world leaders as Satan's demonic spirits infest mankind and then stir them up to total self-destruction. However, there is nothing wrong with humanity and all we need is to have some being of light or avatar come to "teach us" the way of peace and love. Humanity in total denial that they need to be "fixed" via rebirth. So war is coming, and now is and will be until the PRINCE OF PEACE and LORD OF LORDS comes to save the world from itself. Meanwhile you and I have to live through this insanity of our leaders as we wait for Jesus to come and take us home and out of this evil matrix...

P.S. Dont forget to visit my new substack page https://stewartcbest.substack.com/

Thanks for listening and if you feel led to:

Become a NIGHT SHADOWS Member at $9.95 per month: http://nightshadows.valueaddon.com/users/subscribe/56049f9a-993c-45ab-8d26-6e16c0a8a241

Get ALL 3 FREQUENCY ebooks, 2 monthly 40-page PDF magazines, daily news and MUCH MORE!!

Stewart Best P.O. Box 55 Downsville, WI  54735 Larry Taylor P.O. Box 317 Talihina, OK. 74571-0317

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Runty1940

The best way to stay in touch with us is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv

FREE!!  Stewart Best’s “DARKLIGHT” – over 700 pages for free.

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1AOcDqr9AHip5TC-ueTShecKt9YcqYief/view

Keywords
humanityprophecywarputinavatarstewartbestnightshadowslarrywtaylor
