Russia Ukraine Updates





August 1, 2023





Frequent private jet passenger, John Kerry, admits that destruction of the farming industry is essential to achieving 'Net Zero':





"Agriculture contributes about 33% of all the emissions of the world. And we can’t get to net zero—we don’t get this job done—unless agriculture is front and centre as part of the solution."





"You just can’t continue to both warm the planet, while also expecting to feed it. It doesn’t work. So we have to reduce emissions from the food system."





