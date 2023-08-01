© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Russia Ukraine Updates
August 1, 2023
Frequent private jet passenger, John Kerry, admits that destruction of the farming industry is essential to achieving 'Net Zero':
"Agriculture contributes about 33% of all the emissions of the world. And we can’t get to net zero—we don’t get this job done—unless agriculture is front and centre as part of the solution."
"You just can’t continue to both warm the planet, while also expecting to feed it. It doesn’t work. So we have to reduce emissions from the food system."
Support Russia Ukraine Updates 🎖️🪖https://paypal.me/russiaukraineupdates
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v33o110-destruction-of-the-farming-industry-is-essential-to-achieving-net-zero.html