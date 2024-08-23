EXTENSIVE EMF PROTECTION FOR ENTIRE HOMES, OFFICES & FARMS

Dan comes from the high-tech world with a background in Microsoft and an education from the University of Washington. He joins Dr. Tom Cowan in this episode of EMF Mitigation to discuss real solutions to the pervasive problem of electromagnetic fields (EMFs).

While many people resort to EMF protection devices like phone blockers and EMF-blocking clothing, these solutions fail to address the broader issue: the ubiquity of EMFs in our environment. With the constant presence of Wi-Fi, satellites, and 5G, there's no true escape. Most products only block specific frequencies, compromising the functionality of our gadgets. However, Essential Energy offers comprehensive protection by balancing entire environments—whether it’s your home, farm, office, or gym—creating safe havens for you, your family, plants, and pets.

Our products generate a balanced energy field by equalizing positive and negative ions, transforming your environment into an EMF-safe zone. This allows all biological systems within this area to heal and function optimally, as intended in nature's original design.

In this episode, Dan shares the story behind Essential Energy’s products. After witnessing firsthand the rollout of 5G, IoT, and AI with no consideration for human or environmental health—and facing his eldest daughter's chronic illness diagnosis—Dan realized he needed to make a change. He recognized that the environment we live in is toxic with EMF pollution and sought to create solutions that could restore health and safety.

We stand by our products with a 30-90 day money-back guarantee, giving you ample time to experience the incredible benefits they bring to your energy, mood, sleep, and overall well-being. That’s our promise.



Visit - www.theemffix.com or www.essentialenergy.solutions

to create your EMF safe haven today.