CHP Talks: Ann Rush—Speak Now Canada!
CHP Canada
CHP Canada
89 views • 6 months ago

December 26, 2024: My guest this week is Ann Rush, Alberta patriot and the founder of Speak Now Canada! Her mission is to activate, motivate and empower Canadians to speak up about the issues of the day and especially to communicate effectively with the Prime Minister, Members of Parliament and Senators. She created the website speaknowcanada.ca where viewers can find a wealth of information about what’s going on in this country. On her site, she has also incorporated some email tools that make communicating with political parties, caucuses or multiple MPs very easy. She is passionate about seeing Canadians rise up and hold lawmakers accountable and ultimately to influence them to do the right thing.


To learn more about Ann’s work, to become a member of SpeakNowCanada or to access her tools and research, visit: https://www.speaknowcanada.ca


Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada


CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201

buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824


Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate


GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada

MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada

X: https://x.com/CHPCanada

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/

freedomcarbonsenatorscanadataxestyrannydebtdeficitchp canadarod taylorpartypoliciestruckersissuesalbertapetitionscdnpolichpcanadachp talksemergencies actchristian heritageabpolispeak nowann rushspeak now canada
