ETHICS UNPACKED! Freedomain Community Conversation!
Stefan Molyneux
Stefan MolyneuxCheckmark Icon
1914 followers
18 views • 10 months ago

Friday Night Live Chat 14 June 2024


Stefan leads an interactive philosophy session, discussing applying philosophical concepts to daily life and critiquing academia's focus on status over societal change. They explore knowledge complexities, objectivist epistemology, and the significance of logic and reason in ethical theories. Stefan advocates for evidence-based propositions and introduces Universally Preferable Behavior (UPB) as a moral standard rooted in rationality. He emphasizes adhering to objective standards for ethical interactions and encourages listener support, appreciating engaging discussions on philosophical concepts and ethics.


Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!


NOW AVAILABLE FOR SUBSCRIBERS: MY NEW BOOK 'PEACEFUL PARENTING' - AND THE INTERACTIVE PEACEFUL PARENTING AI AND AUDIOBOOK!


Also get the Truth About the French Revolution, the interactive multi-lingual philosophy AI trained on thousands of hours of my material, private livestreams, premium call in shows, the 22 Part History of Philosophers series and much more!


See you soon!


https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/UPB2022

evidencephilosophylogicreasonacademiarationalitymoral standardinteractivedaily lifelive chatphilosophy sessionphilosophical conceptssocietal changeknowledge complexitiesethical theoriesevidencebased propositionsuniversally preferable behavior upbobjective standardsethical interactionsengaging discussions
