Fearless Russian assault groups continue - Fighting for the Donetsk People's Republic in Donbass

This is from March 7. Fearless Russian assault groups continue fighting for the Donetsk People's Republic

At the disposal of Readovka, footage of the battle near Maryinka of the DPR has appeared , where the assault by the Russian army of settlements, including the village of Pervomayskoye, is now continuing. militants they are trying to regain their lost positions, but ours bravely repulse the attacks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The video shows how the fighters alternately, replacing one another, fire at the enemy.

While the fire is being conducted, so that the militants of the Armed Forces of Ukraine who have settled in the shelter have no opportunity to change their position, the second group makes a detour from the other flank, leaving no chance for the enemy to retreat.