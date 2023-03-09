BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Fearless Russian assault groups continue - Fighting for the Donetsk People's Republic in Donbass
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
219 views • 03/09/2023

This is from March 7. Fearless Russian assault groups continue fighting for the Donetsk People's Republic

At the disposal of Readovka, footage of the battle near Maryinka of the DPR has appeared , where the assault by the Russian army of settlements, including the village of Pervomayskoye, is now continuing. militants they are trying to regain their lost positions, but ours bravely repulse the attacks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The video shows how the fighters alternately, replacing one another, fire at the enemy.

While the fire is being conducted, so that the militants of the Armed Forces of Ukraine who have settled in the shelter have no opportunity to change their position, the second group makes a detour from the other flank, leaving no chance for the enemy to retreat.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy