Dr. Jason Dean | Brave TV - Aug 11, 2023 - The Great Covid Reset, or The Kill Off - Massive Disease Coming!

According to CDC genomic surveillance data, the COVID-19 omicron subvariant EG.5 is now the most dominant strain in the U.S., but lax data collection makes it difficult to predict its impact.

According to the CDC data, the EG.5 omicron subvariant accounts for 17.3 percent of Coronavirus infections in the U.S., up by 5 percent since the last time the proportions were updated two weeks ago.

At the moment, EG.5 is relatively rare, with XBB.1.16 accounting for 15.6% of cases.

Prion’ is a term used to describe a protein infectious particle responsible for several neurodegenerative diseases in mammals, e.g., Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease. The novelty is that it is protein based infectious agent not involving a nucleic acid genome as found in viruses and bacteria. Prion disorders exhibit, in part, incubation periods, neuronal loss, and induce abnormal folding of specific normal cellular proteins due to enhancing reactive oxygen species associated with mitochondria energy metabolism. These agents may also induce memory, personality and movement abnormalities as well as depression, confusion and disorientation. Interestingly, some of these behavioral changes also occur in COVID-19 and mechanistically include mitochondrial damage caused by SARS-CoV-2 and subsequenct production of reactive oxygen species. Taken together, we surmise, in part, long COVID may involve the induction of spontaneous prion emergence, especially in individuals susceptible to its origin may thus explain some of its manesfestions post-acute viral infection. Source:

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC10047479/

