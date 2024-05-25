© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is how they talk about us. They openly talk about starving us into submission and a miserable, painful existence. When they're not poisoning us with their fake foods and fake science, they plot to make us suffer and no longer exist.
Do not buy their poisons nor allow them to/convince you to take them in any shape of form.
Know thy enemy!!!
Fight their agenda of enslavement!