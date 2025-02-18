Tariffs, Prorogation, Culture Shift to the Right & More with Jonathon Van Maren and Doug Sharpe

Donate to help us make more shows at https://www.faytene.tv/donate or by calling *1-866-844-0844.*





Join us for a powerful discussion with *Jonathon Van Maren and Doug Sharpe* as we tackle key issues shaping *Canada’s landscape.* From *border security and US tariffs* to the *growing culture shift and faith community engagement.*





*Topics Discussed:*





✔️ *US-Canada Tariff Threats* – How border security and the fentanyl crisis are driving potential trade penalties.

✔️ *Faith & Civics* – How the Canadian faith community can engage in shaping our future.

✔️ *Culture Shift & Woke Ideology* – Understanding the transition from a biblical foundation to progressive trends.

✔️ *Prorogation & Political Landscape* – What’s next for Canada as Trudeau prepares for transition?





