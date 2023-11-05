Pastor John Hagee - Angels In Prophecy

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
John Hagee
Nov 2, 2023
Can we trust Bible prophecy? When the Bible was written, twenty-five percent of it was prophecy. Most of it has come true. The Bible tells us that a word of prophecy is more accurate than an eyewitness account. What is the role of angels in prophecy? Angels have made many important announcements, like the birth of Jesus to shepherds in the field. They said, “Fear not…” This is still a great message for the church. Angels bore witness to the resurrection. “Why do you seek the living among the dead?” Today, we serve a risen Savior who has offered us eternal life.
