Yemen: US CENTCOM releases more footage of US strikes in Yemen - part 3

CENTCOM releases more footage of US strikes in Yemen (LAST UPDATE, details below)

More footage from the US campaign against Ansar Allah in Yemen.

This video shows an airstrike on a building in Yemen.

The airstrikes targeted the capital Sanaa, as well as northern and central Yemen.

"US statements about bombing military facilities are false, and in fact the strikes hit a densely populated area in Sanaa," the Houthi government's foreign ministry said.

In addition to the 13 killed in Sanaa, at least 11 people, including four children and a woman, were killed in a US strike on the northern province of Saada, local media reported.

Latest update so far: The death toll from Saturday night’s US airstrikes on Yemeni cities has risen to 31, with 101 others injured, most of them being women and children, the Houthi government's health ministry said. (Saw video, horrible injures, including children, pregnant woman, man beheaded with head laying on hospital gurney, probably not uploading.. Cynthia)

These losses are the result of more than 40 air and missile strikes, which lasted nearly 7 hours and targeted the capital Sanaa, as well as the provinces of Saada, Al-Bayda, and Marib, Yemeni media reports.

🗣Houthis warn Trump of long, costly war as US launches strikes: what’s known so far

🔴Trump announced “decisive and powerful military action” against the Yemeni militia Saturday, demanding they halt attacks on US shipping and warships or face “hell” “like nothing you have ever seen before!”

🔴US warplanes attacked the capital Sanaa and areas in Saada, Dhamar, Al-Bayda, Radaa, Hajjah, and Marib.

🔴Yemeni Health Ministry spox Anis Al-Asbahi said 31 people were killed and over 100 injured in the attacks, mostly women and children.

🔴CENTCOM said its “precision strikes” were carried out “to defend American interests, deter enemies and restore freedom of navigation.”

🔴The strikes were launched by F/A-18 jets from the USS Truman supercarrier in the Red Sea, and aided by P8 Poseidon, RC-135V and MQ-4C Triton jets and drones flying out of US bases in the Gulf. A British KC2 Voyager out of Cyprus also took part.

🔴Secretary Rubio spoke to Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov, touching on Yemen. Lavrov called for an “immediate” halt to the use of force, and stressed the need for dialog “to find a solution that would prevent further bloodshed.”

🔴The Houthis’ political bureau stressed the militia is “prepared to confront escalation with escalation.”

🔴US and UK commercial vessels and warships have been added back on to the Houthis’ list of legitimate targets.

🔴Brig. Gen. Abdullah bin Amer recalled that ten years ago, a Gulf coalition sought to oust the Houthis in “two weeks,” but “months and years passed…and Yemen has not been subdued.”

🔴 The same fate will meet today’s aggressors, who were “disappointed before,” and “will definitely be disappointed again,” Amer said.

🔴Preparations for the strikes began after Trump put the Houthis back onto the US’ “terror” listing, and accelerated after they downed another US Reaper drone March 4, per Axios.

🔴The strikes come days after the Houthis’ announcement that they would resume attacks on Israeli vessels in the Red and Arabian Seas, citing Israel’s refusal to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza.