READING THE SCRIPTURE - PSALM 116

1 I love the LORD, because He has heard My voice and my supplications.

2 Because He has inclined His ear to me, Therefore I will call upon Him as long as I live.

3 The pains of death surrounded me, And the pangs of Sheol laid hold of me; I found trouble and sorrow.

4 Then I called upon the name of the LORD: "O LORD, I implore You, deliver my soul!"

5 Gracious is the LORD, and righteous; Yes, our God is merciful.

6 The LORD preserves the simple; I was brought low, and He saved me.

7 Return to your rest, O my soul, For the LORD has dealt bountifully with you.

8 For You have delivered my soul from death, My eyes from tears, And my feet from falling.

9 I will walk before the LORD In the land of the living.

10 I believed, therefore I spoke, "I am greatly afflicted."

11 I said in my haste, "All men are liars."

12 What shall I render to the LORD For all His benefits toward me?

13 I will take up the cup of salvation, And call upon the name of the LORD.

14 I will pay my vows to the LORD Now in the presence of all His people.

15 Precious in the sight of the LORD Is the death of His saints.

16 O LORD, truly I am Your servant; I am Your servant, the son of Your maidservant; You have loosed my bonds.

17 I will offer to You the sacrifice of thanksgiving, And will call upon the name of the LORD.

18 I will pay my vows to the LORD Now in the presence of all His people,

19 In the courts of the LORD'S house, In the midst of you, O Jerusalem. Praise the LORD!

(Ps. 116:1-19 NKJ)