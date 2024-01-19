In the aftermath of the failed Ukrainian counteroffensive, foreign mercenaries have been recruited to replenish the lost manpower in the Ukrainian military ranks.

A strike on a building in the northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkov on Tuesday resulted in 60 mercenaries killed — mostly of French nationality.

The presence of armed Frenchmen in Ukraine's second-largest city has prompted speculation about wo they are working for, Scott Ritter, former US Marine Corps intelligence officer and UN weapons inspector, told Sputnik. He said it potentially exposes covert French direct involvement in NATO's proxy war against Russia.

Ritter focused on two key aspects of the attack. He said it showed Russian military planners no longer discriminate between foreign mercenaries and Ukrainian soldiers. "Russia has not shown any hesitancy to eliminate foreign mercenaries fighting on behalf of the Ukrainian military," he said.