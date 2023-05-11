Yogi Green Smoothie

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Delicious smoothie recipe from Chef Adam A. Graham
1 C fresh or frozen pineapple
1 frozen banana (or fresh)
2 C spinach
1 peeled/seeded orange
1/4 tsp cinnamon and/or fresh grated ginger
pinch of pink salt
1 1/2 C coconut water, water or almond milk
Add all ingredients to blender and blend smooth