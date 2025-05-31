Fifteen minustes ghettos for useless eaters (EN and FR)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Video games and drugs, that is what Noah Harari, Schwab's adviser at the WEF recommends to get the increasing population of useless humans occupied with. WEF is probably the most disgusting organization ever founded by greedy people. Many wonder all over the world, whether there could be some link between the recent destructive fire in LA and Schwab's prophecy that LA would be a town without private cars by 2030.