Fifteen minustes ghettos for useless eaters (EN and FR)
Ye shall know the truth
Ye shall know the truth
3 months ago

Video games and drugs, that is what Noah Harari, Schwab's adviser at the WEF recommends to get the increasing population of useless humans occupied with. WEF is probably the most disgusting organization ever founded by greedy people. Many wonder all over the world, whether there could be some link between the recent destructive fire in LA and Schwab's prophecy that LA would be a town without private cars by 2030.

Keywords
agenda 2030world economic forumnew worl order15 minutes citiesfake anthropic climate change
