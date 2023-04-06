© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p2dmemhd1cb
4/4/2023 【NFSC Citizens in Solidarity with Miles Guo Outside the SDNY Court】Lito, an American patriot interviewed by Nicole: We love the NFSC. Take down the CCP!
#freeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang #freeMilesGuoNow #FreeYvetteWangNow
4/4/2023 【纽约南区法庭外新中国联邦人声援文贵先生】接受妮可采访的美国爱国者利托先生说：我们爱新中国联邦，消灭中共！
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 #立即释放郭文贵 #立即释放王雁平