Catherine Austin Fitts: Second Amendment and 2024 Election

Will Tennessee legislature rush to appease gun control activists after the Nashville shooting with a special sessions? Catherine Austin Fitts, president of Solari, Inc and publisher of solari.com, on the Second Amendment, coming financial threats from CBDC centralized control, and measures that can be taken at the state level to protect financial transaction freedom.

0:58 Second Amendment - a make or break issue for 2024 elections

7:07 Personal story on the importance of a gun for women's safety

19:07 Red Flags, Christmas parades and SUV's

26:59 What can we, the people of Tennessee, say to TN legislators? How do we get the governor out of the corner he's been put in by media and gun control activists?

38:00 The importance of financial transaction freedom

40:09 The state government needs the ability to collect taxes and spend money because state government is a big part of the the local economy. The importance of a publicly owned bank/reserve for financial security and a healthy local banking system

