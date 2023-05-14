© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p2h1enjf27b
5/18/2017 郭文贵先生早在2017年就揭露了中共要对他和他家人实施迫害的计划。中共的首要目标就是遣返郭先生，让他家破人亡，生不如死。
#消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
5/18/2017 Mr. Miles Guo had already exposed the CCP's plan to persecute him and his family as early as 2017. The CCP's primary goal is to extradite him to China, ruin his family, and make his life a living hell.
#takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang