X22 REPORT Ep. 3119a - The Strategic Petroleum Reserve Is Not Being Refilled, Inflation Hitting Hard

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3119a - July 18, 2023

The Strategic Petroleum Reserve Is Not Being Refilled, Inflation Hitting Hard

The people around the world are noticing their wages are not keeping with inflation and it is getting worse and it is accelerating. The strategic petroleum reserves are not going to be refilled, Biden needs them to keep oil prices down.Inflation is much worse than the [CB]/Biden are revealing.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.

