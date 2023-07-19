X22 REPORT Ep. 3119a - The Strategic Petroleum Reserve Is Not Being Refilled, Inflation Hitting Hard

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3119a - July 18, 2023
The Strategic Petroleum Reserve Is Not Being Refilled, Inflation Hitting Hard
The people around the world are noticing their wages are not keeping with inflation and it is getting worse and it is accelerating. The strategic petroleum reserves are not going to be refilled, Biden needs them to keep oil prices down.Inflation is much worse than the [CB]/Biden are revealing.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
🍳 Hit your weight management goals faster with this #1 keto supplement
--> http://ketowithx22.com
Click Above ^ To Get Up To 51% OFF !!!