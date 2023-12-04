BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Time of Harvest is Now 4-12-23 @ 7:45am (Uploaded 4-14- 23)
Dreams & Visions from Jesus
Dreams & Visions from Jesus
176 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
132 views • 04/14/2023

A word from our lovely Jesus to work the fields and reach the lost.

John 4:35 Say not ye, There are yet four months, and then cometh harvest? behold, I say unto you, Lift up your eyes, and look on the fields; for they are white already to harvest.

Ministry Website:
https://www.mylovelyjesusministry.com

Donate Link:
https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=G9V3CT8UXNZP6

Free eBook Download:
https://BookHip.com/QWWHVLK

Social Platforms:
https://www.facebook.com/groups/519796479883024
Telegram Site: https://t.me/+GvNUjmyj38EzODlh

Bitchute channel:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/r5bJP1dX8VXc/

Brighteon channel
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vickigoforthparnell

Odysee Channel
https://odysee.com/@mylovelyjesusministry:e

Keywords
harvestwhite fieldsawake sleepers
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy