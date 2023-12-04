Time of Harvest is Now 4-12-23 @ 7:45am (Uploaded 4-14- 23)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A word from our lovely Jesus to work the fields and reach the lost.
John 4:35 Say not ye, There are yet four months, and then cometh harvest? behold, I say unto you, Lift up your eyes, and look on the fields; for they are white already to harvest.
Ministry Website:
https://www.mylovelyjesusministry.com
Donate Link:
https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=G9V3CT8UXNZP6
Free eBook Download:
https://BookHip.com/QWWHVLK
Social Platforms:
https://www.facebook.com/groups/519796479883024
Telegram Site: https://t.me/+GvNUjmyj38EzODlh
Bitchute channel:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/r5bJP1dX8VXc/
Brighteon channel
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vickigoforthparnell
Odysee Channel
https://odysee.com/@mylovelyjesusministry:e