Time of Harvest is Now 4-12-23 @ 7:45am (Uploaded 4-14- 23)

A word from our lovely Jesus to work the fields and reach the lost.

John 4:35 Say not ye, There are yet four months, and then cometh harvest? behold, I say unto you, Lift up your eyes, and look on the fields; for they are white already to harvest.

Ministry Website:

https://www.mylovelyjesusministry.com

Donate Link:

https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=G9V3CT8UXNZP6

Free eBook Download:

https://BookHip.com/QWWHVLK

Social Platforms:

https://www.facebook.com/groups/519796479883024

Telegram Site: https://t.me/+GvNUjmyj38EzODlh

Bitchute channel:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/r5bJP1dX8VXc/

Brighteon channel

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vickigoforthparnell

Odysee Channel

https://odysee.com/@mylovelyjesusministry:e