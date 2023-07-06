Huge arrivals last night 00:11 and 00:18 in Lvov, around barracks as it was reported caught on video.

A source from the Russian Ministry of Defense, quoted by RIA Novosti News, has revealed that Western armored vehicles, including British Challenger tanks, were highly likely present within the territory of the military academy in Lvov, which was targeted this morning.

According to the information provided, the strike targeted the barracks housing approximately 800 Ukrainian military personnel and foreign mercenaries who had arrived from Western training centers.

Cynthia, when I find a better video reporting this, I'll post it.



