Pride: The Original Sin - Proverbs 16:5

Proverbs 16:5 (NIV).

5) The Lord detests all the proud of heart.

Be sure of this: They will not go unpunished.

Proverbs Club Commentary.

Pride is the original sin from Satan himself.

Often, it is used to elevate oneself.

I am proud to say that I never commit it.

