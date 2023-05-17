© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Welcome To Proverbs Club.Pride: The Original Sin.
Proverbs 16:5 (NIV).
5) The Lord detests all the proud of heart.
Be sure of this: They will not go unpunished.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Pride is the original sin from Satan himself.
Often, it is used to elevate oneself.
I am proud to say that I never commit it.
