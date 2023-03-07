BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
New Surveillance Video Proves Ray Epps Committed Perjury By Lying to Congress About January 6th
American Patriots God Country
American Patriots God Country
456 views • 03/07/2023

Ray Epps is *BUSTED.*

In the United States, the general perjury statute under federal law classifies perjury as a felony and provides for a prison sentence of up to five years. The California Penal Code allows for perjury to be a capital offense in cases causing wrongful execution.

#TuckerCarlsonJ6

Keywords
fake newscorruptionfbipropagandademocratinsurrectionfox newstucker carlsonbreaking newsmainstream mediamsmtyrannydisinformationmisinformationperjurydemocrats exposedliberalism exposedjanuary 6january 6thray eppsj6j6 truthj6 videoj6 hoaxray epps perjury
