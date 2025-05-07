MARC LAMONT HILL GETS 🦍 THE OOGA BOOGAS ON PIERS MORGAN [THE PROFESSOR CORNELIUS CHIMPOUT]

WHO DARES ♚ WINS ✅





LEARN TO LAUGH 😁





Allie - @iamyesyouareno Just found the unedited version 😳





Source: https://x.com/CrusaderAllie/status/1919860370837000576





Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/9t5bv3 [thanks to https://x.com/Yobusgo/status/1919840592835625448 🐦]





Black Guest Loses It After Piers Morgan Dares Woman to ‘Say the N-Word’: ‘Don’t Invite Her for Ratings To Call Me the N-Word!’





Former CNN contributor Marc Lamont Hill snapped at Piers Morgan on Tuesday after he encouraged a guest to “say the N-word” on Piers Morgan Uncensored.





After panelist Lilly Gaddis admitted to using the slur “quite frequently” and said, “I want to live in a country where people are allowed to say what they want unashamedly,” Morgan encouraged his guest to say the word.





“Well go on then, say it,” Morgan responded. “Go on. Go on. Say the N-word. Go on.”





Hill then snapped at Morgan, accusing him of inviting “racial harm” to boost the show’s ratings.





“No, no, no, no! I don’t want you to invite this woman to say a racially-harmful term in front of me, because I’m the only [censored by Piers Morgan Uncensored] on here, so if she says it, I’m the victim of it,” shouted Hill. “So please don’t invite her for ratings to call me the N-word because that’s basically what it’s going to be.”





Hill – who was fired from CNN in 2018 – then directed his own racial slur at fellow panelist Myron Gaines, calling him an “Uncle Tom.”





“There’s a bunch of white people up here and one Uncle Tom on the left here, and to ask her to say the N-word while I’m here is ridiculous,” he continued. “You would not sit here with a Jewish person and say, ‘Please use a Jewish slur in front of this Jew.’ It’s ridiculous. I understand you don’t have any bad intent, Piers. I understand what you’re trying to do. But we already know she’s a racist and I don’t want to invite a racial harm to me to prove it.”





Morgan concluded, “I hear you and I accept that and we’ll leave it there. Thank you all very much.”





Watch above [here] via Piers Morgan Uncensored.





https://www.mediaite.com/tv/black-guest-loses-it-after-piers-morgan-dares-woman-to-say-the-n-word-dont-invite-her-for-ratings-to-call-me-the-n-word/





Does anyone notice the cognitive dissonance here?





@marclamonthill clearly states he’s the only n!gger on the show but then says the term is harmful, and then says he’s a victim.





My Lord… I continue to show you the masterful programming done to the black mind.





https://x.com/_BarringtonII/status/1919844440161636461