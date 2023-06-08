BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
June 8, 2023 There are Now 250 "Out-of-Control" Fires in Canada, Here's Why Some Say It's All 'Planned'
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
258 followers
1
299 views • 06/09/2023

“While most fires in the Western provinces are under control, the fires have now opened new fronts spreading to eastern provinces of Nova Scotia, Quebec, and Ontario. Right now, there are 437 active fires with about 250 out-of-control. About 26,000 Canadians have evacuated their homes because of the fires. And experts say the hazardous conditions in New York City are the worst on record.”

A Tik Tok user named Al Vanchon had his own beliefs about why the raging wildfires may be suddenly spreading throughout the Canadian wilderness.

Source: https://beckernews.com/there-are-now-250-out-of-control-fires-in-canada-heres-why-some-say-its-all-planned-50595/  

Keywords
globalistsnwonew world ordercanadadewwildfiresquebecglobal agendaweather weaponization15 minutes cities
