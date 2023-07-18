Peter Navarro | Communist China's Latest Orwellian Assault -- The Digital Yuan Shuffle

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The US dollar as the world’s reserve currency and the “SWIFT” system for global money transfer represent the twin pillars of a transparent international financial system capable of policing criminal activities and deterring rogue nations from conduct outside international norms. Today, both pillars are crumbling as Communist China strategically pushes adoption of its new digital currency, the “digital yuan.”