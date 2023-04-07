BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Understand curious observer and your power there!
MindRewire Spiritual Coaching
MindRewire Spiritual Coaching
47 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
11 views • 04/07/2023

Its crazy when the cosmos opens up and spits you out. Then holds you as awareness, and you recognize yourself.


This game of awareness isn't about becomes aware of anything but yourself, your internal self not the external.
We all know that to dwell in the past only excentuates it and creates more of it.
To be aware of your past, trying to understand it or figure it out is a dead end street.
To pull yourself out of it and recognize your awareness as who you truly are is the only thing that will solve the puzzle of human-ness.
We will use meditation to get there and we will take time to become more of that which we have been searching for.
Our true selves!
Free live class.
If you'd like to donate please do so through venmo. @christy-mattoon
or zelle at 3039605903
Christy Mattoon is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.
PLEASE FEEL FREE TO SHARE
Topic: Understand Curious Observer and your power
Time: Apr 8, 2023 05:00 PM Mountain Time (US and Canada)

Join Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82119119555

Keywords
spiritualloveend timescurious observeri have hope
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy