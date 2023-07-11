Quo Vadis





July 12, 2023





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for July 11, 2023.





Dear children, trust fully in the Power of God and all will end well for you.





Move away from the darkness and seek the Light of the Lord.





Welcome the Gospel of My Jesus and let His Words transform your lives.





You live in the time of pains and only in Jesus you will find strength for the great spiritual combat.





You will still see horrors upon Earth.





The men and women of faith will experience a heavy cross, but whatever happens, do not retreat.





My Jesus awaits your public and courageous witness.





Do not forget: Your weapon of defence is the lessons of the past.





Move away from the novelties that conducts you to perdition and remain faithful to the true Magisterium of the Church of My Jesus.





I am your Mother and I suffer for what comes to you.





Pray.

Pray.

Pray.





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





On October 22, 2022 we find a similar Message from Our Lady to Pedro Regis:





Dear children, love the Lord, for He loves you.





Be good to one another.





Always love. Love is good for your soul.





You are living in a time of great spiritual confusion.





Whatever happens, do not depart from the truth.





You will yet see horrors on Earth, but those who remain faithful to the end will receive the Lord’s Reward.





My Lord has prepared for you that which human eyes have never seen.





Eternal happiness will be the reward of the righteous.





Do not live far from Jesus.





Do not lose Heaven.





You will yet have long years of hard trials.





Do not retreat.





When all seems lost, God’s Victory will come with the definitive Triumph of my Immaculate Heart.





Onward without fear!





This is the message that I give you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed me to gather you here once more.





I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lIPY639naFg