Generally speaking, I'm a forgiving person. I believe in second chances. I sometimes believe in third chances. And as we've learned in the world of politics, sometimes people can be wrong and turn things around over time. Lest we forget, both Donald Trump and Ronald Reagan were Democrats before they weren't.





Reports are circulating that Team Trump is in talks with former Ambassador Nikki Haley to participate in the last two weeks of his campaign, likely in exchange for some "considerations" should he win. There's nothing surprising about this; Trump has demonstrated over the years a willingness to reconcile even with his harshest critics and strongest adversaries, including Ted Cruz, Glenn Beck, and Greg Gutfeld.





Haley represents a portion of the Republican Establishment that doesn't believe in America First. She's a NeoCon and card-carrying member of the Military Industrial Complex. But she does hold a little sway over Bush-Cheney Republicans and most importantly she's a woman. The gap right now between Trump and Kamala Harris with women is quite large.





Read More: https://jdrucker.com/no-neocon-nikki-should-not-be-let-back-into-trumpworld/